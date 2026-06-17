Median Fire grows to more than 8,600 acres near Wendell, closes Highway 46

GOODING, Idaho — A fast-moving wildfire northwest of Wendell grew to 8,624 acres Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

The Median Fire was reported around 11:55 a.m. about four miles northwest of Wendell. Fire officials said the fire is burning in grass and brush and is being driven by wind.

According to BLM Idaho Fire, the fire crossed State Highway 46 and continued moving east. Smoke from the fire has affected visibility in the area.

As of 2 p.m., all lanes of Highway 46 were closed between East 2800 South and mile marker 105, according to Idaho 511.

Fire officials said primary structures were threatened and the cause remains under investigation.

Resources assigned to the fire as of 4 p.m. include 10 engines, three dozers, four overhead personnel, seven rangeland fire protection associations, two large air tankers and two single-engine air tankers.

Officials urged the public to avoid the area and give firefighters room to work.