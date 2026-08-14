Gooding woman released from hospital after being shot in face in In-N-Out shooting

GOODING, Idaho — Isabel Torres is back home in Gooding after spending nearly two weeks recovering from injuries she suffered in the Aug. 1 mass shooting near the Twin Falls In-N-Out.

Torres was critically injured when bullets tore through the car she was riding in with her sister-in-law, Karla Torres. The two women were driving to Twin Falls to celebrate a friend's birthday when the shooting erupted near Blue Lakes Boulevard and Fillmore Street.

Isabel was shot in the face and was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley before being flown to Utah for additional treatment.

READ MORE | Isabel Torres shot in Twin Falls In-N-Out mass shooting; sister-in-law describes harrowing escape

Now, her family says Isabel has been released from the hospital and is continuing her recovery at home.

Karla said Isabel was released on her birthday, allowing her to spend the day surrounded by family and friends.

"It truly couldn't have been a greater gift," Karla said in a message to Idaho News 6.

Isabel still has a long recovery ahead and will need reconstructive plastic surgery as part of her treatment, according to her family. Her family is asking people to continue keeping Isabel in their thoughts and prayers as she prepares for the next stages of her recovery.

"Isa is strong, loved, and surrounded by people who will continue to walk beside her every step of the way," Karla said.

Karla previously told Idaho News 6 that Isabel's first concern after waking up was whether Karla and her unborn baby were safe. Karla, who was six months pregnant at the time, suffered less serious injuries.

The Torres family said they are grateful for Isabel's medical team, family, friends and everyone who has offered prayers and support throughout her recovery.

A GoFundMe has also been created to help support Isabel's recovery.