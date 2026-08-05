Isabel Torres shot in Twin Falls In-N-Out mass shooting; sister-in-law describes harrowing escape

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Two Gooding women were caught in the middle of Saturday's mass shooting near the Twin Falls In-N-Out on Blue Lakes Boulevard when bullets tore through their car, critically injuring one of them.

Karla and Isabel Torres were driving to Twin Falls to celebrate a friend's birthday when they stopped at a red light at Blue Lakes and Fillmore. The shooting erupted next to them.

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"As soon as it happened, Isabel screamed, you know, like ducked down, and because she's the one that felt the impact immediately," Karla said.

Karla was driving. Isabel was in the passenger seat.

"When we stopped hearing all the gunshots, that's when we looked up and I turned, and I saw Isabel had blood. She got shot in the face," Karla said.

The two drove themselves to St. Luke's, with Isabel conscious and talking the entire way.

"She was, you know, really fighting for her life the whole way there," Karla said.

Isabel was later flown to Utah out of concern that bullet fragments could pierce vital organs. Karla's injuries were less serious — a relief, as she is 6 months pregnant.

Despite her own condition, Isabel's first concern upon waking was for Karla and her unborn child.

"First thing she asked when she woke up, but she couldn't talk — she wrote a K for my name and a baby bump just to make sure, you know, that I was OK," Karla said.

Isabel's condition has since stabilized, and the family was able to wish her a happy birthday this week. Karla said the family is welcoming prayers and support.

"God was with us the whole way because there's just — I don't see another way," Karla said.

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