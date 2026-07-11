Crews work to secure fire line on 480-acre Reservoir Fire in Bliss, officials say

GOODING, Idaho — Crews are working to secure the fire line on a wildfire in Bliss that has burned 478 acres.

According to the Idaho Department of Lands, the fire was first discovered at around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, July 11.

The Bliss Fire District fire chief told Idaho News 6 that multiple agencies are responding to the fire, including Bliss Fire, Hagerman Fire, RFPA, and BLM.

The fire chief reports that BLM has taken over the fire, and that all fire progress has stopped. As of 3:50 p.m., officials say that most local resources have been released. BLM remains on scene to work on containment efforts.

Idaho News 6 saw large plumes of smoke billowing from the scene at around 11 a.m.

Idaho News 6

There are no evacuations in place. Idaho News 6 will provide updates as more information becomes available.