Coroner: Shoshone teen dies from injuries sustained in crash on US-26

GOODING, Idaho — An 18-year-old Shoshone man has died from injuries he suffered in a crash earlier this month in Gooding County.

The Ada County Coroner's Office identified the teen as Andres Salas. He was pronounced dead on June 10 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise after lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened around 6:38 p.m. on June 3 on U.S. Highway 26 east of Gooding near milepost 153.

Police said Salas was driving a 2013 Ford Explorer eastbound when it struck the back of a 2019 Freightliner that was attempting to make a left turn. Both vehicles were traveling eastbound.

Salas was flown to a hospital in critical condition following the crash.

The Ada County Coroner's Office said Salas died from blunt force trauma to the head. His death was ruled accidental.

The eastbound lane of U.S. 26 was blocked for about two hours after the crash. The crash remains under investigation.