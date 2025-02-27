GoFundMe for woman dragged out of Idaho GOP meeting reaches $300k

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The woman who was forcibly removed from a town hall hosted by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee has raised over $300,000 via GoFundMe to "retain a skilled lawyer who can help her navigate this complex situation, challenge this unlawful detention, and protect citizens from future violations of their rights."

On Saturday, February 22, Dr. Teresa Borrenpohl attended the town hall, during which she repeatedly interrupted speakers. In response to her speaking out, an unidentified group of men dragged Borrenpohl out of the building after she refused to leave. The security outfit for the event, Lear Asset Management, has since lost its business license in Idaho.

Kootenai County Republican Central Committee Chairman Brent Regan said Borrenpohl knowingly disregarded the rules, which event organizers communicated to the audience before the meeting. "We are meeting in a public building. We have public officials, but this is actually a private event. If there's any disturbances where people can't maintain decorum, we have security here and you'll be escorted out,” said Regan via a video posted to his X account. He claims Borrenpohl interrupted speakers several times that evening.

Megan Kunz, a friend of Borrenpohl, says people threatened to pepper spray Borrenpohl for not leaving.

Borrenpohl has not been charged with any crimes related to the incident. Borrenpohl wants to use this unfortunate incident to help protect other people's First Amendment rights "and ensure no one else suffers a similar fate."