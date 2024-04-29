Watch Now
GoFundMe for Deputy Tobin Bolter raised over $150k so far

Deputy Tobin Bolter and wife, Abbey
Posted at 11:43 AM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 13:50:43-04

A GoFundMe page raising funds for the family of fallen deputy Tobin Bolter has raised over $150,000 so far. The fundraiser was set up just days after Bolter succumbed to injuries he received in the line of duty.

RELATED | Ford Idaho Center to host memorial service for Deputy Tobin Bolter

The funds come from over 1,400 donors in just 5 days.

Deputy Bolter leaves behind an expectant wife, who is currently 9 weeks pregnant, the funds raised through the GoFundMe page will help to support her and the rest of Bolter's family through their hardship.

On Tuesday, April 30, a memorial service honoring Deputy Bolter will be held at the Ford Idaho Center following a procession that will see officers across Eagle, Star, Nampa and other corners of the valley paying their respects to the fallen deputy.

