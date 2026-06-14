One man airlifted to the hospital after three-vehicle injury accident in Emmett

GEM COUNTY — One man was airlifted to the hospital after a three-vehicle injury accident in Emmett at the intersection of South Johns Avenue and Cherry Lane on Saturday night.

According to the Idaho State Police, at 10:58 p.m., a blue 2022 Can-Am Defender Max was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes on S. Johns Avenue when it collided with a red 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 traveling northbound.

The Can-Am was driven by 22-year-old male from Vale, Oregon. Police say a juvenile male was driving the Dodge.

The Oregon man was ejected in the crash, ISP said.

Then, police said, a maroon 2004 Toyota Scion XA, driven by an 18-year-old female from Emmett, Idaho, was traveling southbound on S. Johns Avenue when the Toyota struck the driver of the Can-Am.

The Can-Am driver was airlifted to a local hospital. It is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt, ISP said.

Police confirmed the drivers of the Dodge and the Toyota were wearing their seatbelts.

ISP was assisted by Gem County Sheriff’s Office, Emmett Police Department, Gem County Fire Department and Gem County EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.