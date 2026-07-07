Gulch Fire grows to as much as 1,200 acres in Gem County, now 95% contained

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — The Gem County Office of Emergency Management says firefighters have contained 95% of the Gulch Fire in Gem County after the wind-driven wildfire burned an estimated 1,000 to 1,200 acres.

The fire was reported at about 7:45 p.m. Monday near Jackass Gulch Road and Pearl Road.

In a social media post, the emergency management office said the fire initially burned 20 to 30 acres before strong winds pushed it toward Sand Hollow Road.

Firefighters worked through the night to protect two homes and other structures threatened by the fire.

Officials said the western, southern and eastern flanks were contained overnight, and crews established a northern containment line Tuesday morning.

Multiple agencies responded under mutual aid, including the Emmett City Fire Department, New Plymouth Fire Department, Sand Hollow Fire and the Bureau of Land Management.

Crews used bulldozers, brush trucks and other equipment to slow the fire's spread.

Officials said the fire is expected to transition to mop-up operations Tuesday as crews extinguish remaining hot spots and flare-ups.

The cause of the fire has not been released.