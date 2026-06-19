Crews working to contain 300-ton hay fire in Gem County

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — Fire crews are battling a large hay fire near Little Rock Road in Emmett.

Gem County Fire-EMS says the fire involves roughly 300 tons of hay. Crews are working to contain the fire and protect the surrounding area.

Gem County Fire-EMS is being assisted by Sand Hollow Fire Protection District and New Plymouth Fire.

Fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area as crews work.

This is a developing story. Idaho News 6 will provide updates as more information becomes available.