Local veteran says he continues serving through ITD

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Idaho Transportation Department's incident response team is gearing up for the coming winter and ready to help Idahoans.



Shawn Denham has worked with incident response for almost two years and enjoys serving

The Idaho Navy veteran sees his job as another way of giving back to and serving the gem state

Click here for more from ITD on Denham's story

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Before we know it, that snow you see behind me here in the Boise foothills will hit us right here in the Treasure Valley and unfortunately mixed with Idaho’s roadways, it will make them slick and potentially cause some crashes.

I am your neighborhood Garden City reporter Isaiah Sharp, and I spoke with one dedicated ITD service member who enjoys serving his community but also has a history of service in the military.

You may see them occasionally pulled over on Interstate 84. Idaho Transportation Department incident response trucks.

“It’s a great feeling to have somebody, you know, after you have helped them to be appreciative and like oh, I'm so glad you stopped,” said Shawn Denham, ITD incident response.

Shawn Denham has been with the ITD for almost two years as a part of the incident response team all to serve Idahoans.

“I enjoy serving people, kind of just helping people,” said Denham

And he is well acquainted with the gem states roads.

“I put on an average of 150 to 250 miles a day,” he said.

But Denham has been serving most of his life in many other ways, working with local police and in the navy for over five years.

“I wanted to join the military to serve my country and travel the world,” he said.

But the Idaho veteran still wanted to return home and serve and found that perfect combination with ITD. now you can find Denham changing flats on the Treasure Valley's main corridor or any other help that motorists need as they travel.

I spoke to Denham about his service with ITD and he says he actually enjoys the challenge that Idaho roads give him and that he's got his tire changing time down to just under 10 minutes I'm your neighborhood Garden City reporter Isaiah Sharp Idaho news 6.