Cruising through a Winter Wonderland: There is still time to catch Christmas in Color

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Expo Idaho has the perfect way of celebrating the holidays from the comfort of your car: Christmas in Color runs at least through December 30.



Over 1 million lights on display

96,000 Watts of electricity used to make the display shine

Tickets can be purchased here or by card only at the light show

A special throwback of 2023 will happen on December 27

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

The month of December can bring a couple of things: Of course, it brings colder temperatures, but it also brings the Christmas season, and if you're trying to find a way to stay warm but celebrate the holidays at the same time well, we've got the perfect thing for you at Expo Idaho. Our Isaiah Sharp takes us to Christmas in Color!

You may have noticed Garden City has been a little brighter over the last month with a holiday display drawing dozens into a flurry of lights.

“Oh, it was awesome the kids loved it they had a great time. Lights were amazing.”

But just how many lights does it take to make Christmas in Color shine?

“A little over a million!”

And Rick Harris says it takes about 96,000 Watts of electricity to make this winter wonderland glimmer, but the display is more than just lights.

The other fun part about this is when you hook up the radio, these lights are in sync with that as well so you can really feel the holiday spirit as you are driving through.

“It’s great we brought blankets and jackets, and we are having a great time with the family.”

The drive-through light display that began in 2020 takes just over 20 minutes to get through and has already become a holiday must for some in the Treasure Valley.

“What would you say to people who haven't gotten to experience this? Why should they come out?”

“You have to come here this is tradition, we do this every year and why not have the magic of Christmas with your family!”

If you haven't gotten the opportunity to see this winter wonderland, don't worry it runs through December 30, and actually on the 27th they're having a special throwback to 2023 with a bunch of memories that we gathered this year.