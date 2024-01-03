Bringing Holiday Joy and Hope: Light show raises funds for Alzheimer’s Association

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Christmas in Color has officially wrapped up for the holiday season but its impact will be felt for much longer. A portion of the ticket sales are going to the Alzheimer's association to help research against the disease.



Some online ticket sales saw 20% go to the Alzheimer's association

A donation tab also collected extra funds

An estimate 10,000 vehicles made it through the holiday light show

With the start of the new year and the end of the holiday season, unfortunately that means the end of holiday shows. Even though Christmas in Color has played its last light show, it'll have a lasting impact on people struggling with Alzheimer’s.

“When I turned the power off last night it was a sad feeling just saying wow there it goes,” said Rick Harris, tech manager for Christmas in Color.

Rick Harris is the tech manager for Christmas in color helping bring over a million lights into holiday motion and when he did his finally drive through, he said it was sad to see a show that brought thousands Christmas joy.

“I know we had several nights that we were in the five, six hundred car per night so it was quite a few,” said Harris.

And even though the show has closed it will have an impact on more than just those who drove through it. This year Christmas in color partnered with the Alzheimer's association collecting donations from a portion of their ticket sales. Maddie Saunders is a coordinator with Christmas in Color and says it's important to shed light on this disease.

“It really is a terrible hard disease for the people going through it and also their family members so any way that we can just help shine a light or with research to help caretakers. Anyways, we just want to do everything we can because it's a thing that a lot of people face. More than you think,” said Saunders.

And Harris says it means more that not only are his lights bringing joy to the treasure valley but leaving a lasting impact on the fight against Alzheimer's.

“It’s amazing knowing that you're touching people in so many different ways. Not just a smile on their face but emotionally physically and health wise,” said Harris.

If you got the chance to come out to Christmas in Color Rick Harris says that next year this light show is going to be even bigger and brighter in December 2024.