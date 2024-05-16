Former New Plymouth Mayor accused of shooting son waives right to speedy trial

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Former New Plymouth Mayor, Ricky York, was back in a Payette County courtroom on Thursday, May 16.

Neighborhood reporter Allie Triepke attended the pre-trial conference where York waived his right to a speedy trial.

In court Thursday, Judge Stuchlik coordinated a full-day hearing to review testimony in August. Before the jury trial begins, another pre-trial conference will take place in September.

As we have previously reported, York was in his reelection campaign for mayor when he allegedly shot his son, Jacob York, in the left arm, after an argument erupted over dinner.

He was charged with aggravated battery, possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault, as well as the use of a deadly weapon.

York has previously pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

If he's found guilty, York is facing a maximum of 16 years in prison as well as tens of thousands of dollars in fines.

After waiving his right to a speedy trial, the three-day jury trial is now set to start on October 21st. The trial was previously scheduled for June.