New Plymouth Mayor arrested for shooting his son in the arm

Payette County Jail<br/>
New Plymouth Mayor, Rick York was arrested for shooting his son in the arm. Photo: Payette County Jail
Posted at 8:48 AM, Nov 03, 2023
NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — The Mayor of New Plymouth, Idaho was arrested on Thursday for shooting his son in the arm.

The Payette County Sheriff's Office says dispatch received a call from Rick York, saying he had just shot his son.

The Sheriff's Office says there was an argument Thursday evening and it was during that argument that the shooting took place.

York's son was taken to the hospital by his mother and his injuries are not life-threatening.

Rick York was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

York will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. He is up for reelection on November 7.

