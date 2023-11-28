A puzzling idea: local mom and daughter create community puzzle library

BOISE FOOTHILLS, Idaho — Gerry and Dianne Soule during the pandemic created a new kind of community library for puzzles. The two grew closer doing puzzles together and wanted to share their love of the activity with the community.



Dianne got the idea from community libraries with books and thought why not try it with another pastime

Hundreds of puzzles have gone through the puzzle library since the pandemic and neighbors have said they love the idea

The puzzle library can be found on N Crane Creek Rd. in northern Boise

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

You may have seen one of these in your neighborhood, it’s a community library. You can reach in, grab a book or you can leave a book behind, but a mother daughter combo is trying something new.

Take a trip with me. I'm your foothills neighborhood reporter Isaiah sharp as we take a look at a new and slightly puzzling version of a community library.

Piece by piece and edge by edge, puzzles are a great way to pass time and for Gerry and Dianne Soule it's a way to grow closer.

"I totally get hooked into puzzles and I can just sit here for the longest time and again it gives us a chance to bond over a puzzle and just do something besides sit and watch TV," said Dianne Soule.

Their love for puzzles made them want to share the fun, So the concept of a community library came to mind.

"I thought, well gosh, they do them for books so we should be able to do it for puzzles so that's why I started out with the box on the sidewalk," said Dianne.

And the addition has already gotten good reviews from the neighborhood.

"I thought how unique. Gerry did a wonderful job. She's got wonderful puzzles, and they are great especially this time of year," said Bob Campbell, Boise resident.

And at the age of 93, Gerry says puzzles are a great way to keep the mind sharp.

"I don't think I've ever done puzzles so much in my life as I have done now because I can't do a lot of other things but it's very satisfying to see pictures come out of a bunch of scrambled pieces. It's very nice," said Gerry.

And the hobby has helped the two get closer.

"It's good. I think I know her a little better," said Gerry

*Laughter*

"I'm sorry," said Gerry.

"So, we have always been close," said Dianne.

The two hope more people will stop by, borrow a puzzle and let the pieces fall into place.

