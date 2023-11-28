A puzzling idea: local mom and daughter create community puzzle library

BOISE FOOTHILLS, Idaho — Gerry and Dianne Soule during the pandemic created a new kind of community library for puzzles. The two grew closer doing puzzles together and wanted to share their love of the activity with the community.
- Dianne got the idea from community libraries with books and thought why not try it with another pastime
- Hundreds of puzzles have gone through the puzzle library since the pandemic and neighbors have said they love the idea
- The puzzle library can be found on N Crane Creek Rd. in northern Boise
(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)
You may have seen one of these in your neighborhood, it’s a community library. You can reach in, grab a book or you can leave a book behind, but a mother daughter combo is trying something new.
Take a trip with me. I'm your foothills neighborhood reporter Isaiah sharp as we take a look at a new and slightly puzzling version of a community library.
Piece by piece and edge by edge, puzzles are a great way to pass time and for Gerry and Dianne Soule it's a way to grow closer.
"I totally get hooked into puzzles and I can just sit here for the longest time and again it gives us a chance to bond over a puzzle and just do something besides sit and watch TV," said Dianne Soule.
Their love for puzzles made them want to share the fun, So the concept of a community library came to mind.
"I thought, well gosh, they do them for books so we should be able to do it for puzzles so that's why I started out with the box on the sidewalk," said Dianne.
And the addition has already gotten good reviews from the neighborhood.
"I thought how unique. Gerry did a wonderful job. She's got wonderful puzzles, and they are great especially this time of year," said Bob Campbell, Boise resident.
And at the age of 93, Gerry says puzzles are a great way to keep the mind sharp.
"I don't think I've ever done puzzles so much in my life as I have done now because I can't do a lot of other things but it's very satisfying to see pictures come out of a bunch of scrambled pieces. It's very nice," said Gerry.
And the hobby has helped the two get closer.
"It's good. I think I know her a little better," said Gerry
*Laughter*
"I'm sorry," said Gerry.
"So, we have always been close," said Dianne.
The two hope more people will stop by, borrow a puzzle and let the pieces fall into place.