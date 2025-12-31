Flu season hits hard this holiday season across Southern Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Holiday gatherings, packed stores, and winter weather have created ideal conditions for the flu to spread across Idaho this season. Health officials say influenza activity is now very high, and many residents are feeling the impact.

Cheri Lacey of Eagle is just beginning to recover from a “much-unwanted Christmas gift.”

“I thought I felt a little headache, just kind of funky,” Lacey said. “And then—oh Lord—Monday night it hit. Sore throat, low-grade fever, body aches. I literally didn’t want to get out of bed.”

Lacey spent three days in bed and soon realized she wasn’t alone. Friends, neighbors, and family members were also getting sick around the same time.

“I can’t name any group in my social circle that didn’t get affected,” she said.

Her biggest concern has been for vulnerable family members, especially her parents.

“My dad’s 87,” Lacey said. “He was up all night coughing."

Concerned about how widespread the illness seemed, Lacey took to social media to warn neighbors about the symptoms to watch for. She says she received dozens of comments from people reporting similar experiences.

“The sore throat literally feels like you have razor blades in your throat,” Lacey said.

Health officials say her experience reflects what they’re seeing across the region. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and local health care systems are reporting very high numbers of Influenza A cases in the Treasure Valley.

Central District Health reported a flu-related death on Christmas Eve. During the week of Christmas, Treasure Valley Primary Health Clinics recorded a 50 percent positivity rate and nearly 500 confirmed cases.

Providers at St. Luke’s say flu symptoms can vary this season. In addition to respiratory illness, some clinics are reporting more gastrointestinal symptoms and dizziness than in recent years.

Vulnerable populations—including adults over 65, children under five, and people with weakened immune systems—are among those most likely to be hospitalized. Antiviral medication is available for treatment, and St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital says several pediatric patients have been admitted this season.

Doctors also emphasize that immunization status matters. Health providers say unvaccinated patients are more likely to experience high fevers and significantly elevated heart rates.

Health officials urge people to stay home when sick, monitor symptoms closely, wash hands frequently, and avoid touching their face as flu activity remains high across Idaho neighborhoods.

Information on where to get a flu shot is available here.