Fiesta Bowl preview and night skiing: These are a few things happening today in your neighborhood

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
- COACH KOETTER PRESS CONFERENCE
Later today, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Dirk Koetter, will address the media in a press conference. That's at 2 p.m. and four offensive players will field questions at 2:30 p.m.
The VRBO Fiesta Bowl, now just five days away and we'll have full team coverage with our Alexander Huddleston and Don Nelson live from Arizona on game day.
- NIGHT SKIING BEGINS AT POMERELLE
- In Albion, night skiing opens today at Pomerelle Mountain Resort. After being closed for the day on Christmas, the resort is back open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Night skiing is available Tuesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- DELAYED TRASH PICK-UP
And a reminder to Nampa residents that your trash collection day could be delayed by a day. If your collection day falls on or after Christmas or New Years, your service will be delayed by a day. That means if today is your normal collection day, Republic Services will collect tomorrow.