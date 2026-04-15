BOISE, Idaho — A handmade quilt created by contributors from across the country is now on display in the Treasure Valley, honoring the life of Kaylee Goncalves and offering comfort to her family.

The Kaylee Jade Dahlia Quilt, unveiled at The Quilt Crossing, was crafted by more than a dozen quilters and dahlia enthusiasts from Idaho and beyond. Each square was stitched with messages of remembrance, forming a one-of-a-kind tribute to Goncalves, one of four victims killed in the 2022 University of Idaho murders.

WATCH | Community creates quilt in memory of Kaylee Goncalves

‘Everlasting hug’: Community creates quilt in memory of Kaylee Goncalves

“You're never gonna replace the void that has occurred in their life, but it can be brighter, and it's a very loving kind of tribute,” said contributor Kristin Custer of Caldwell.

The quilt draws inspiration from the Kaylee Jade Dahlia, a newly bred flower with bright pink and purple tones named in Goncalves’ memory. Custer said the vibrant colors are meant to bring light during a dark time.

Quilters from states including Florida, Ohio, and Idaho contributed to the project, each creating pinwheel-style sections that were later assembled by Nampa quilter Jodi Frederick.

“It looks better up there than I thought it would. I’m really happy that it’s done,” Frederick said. “It’s a relief that I got it done on time.”

Vickie Holbrook, another contributor, said the quilt represents more than a creative project.

“What the quilt means to the family really is an everlasting hug and something that can help in dark times,” she said.

Organizers say the quilt is meant to symbolize a nationwide embrace of support for the Goncalves family, with contributors hoping it provides a sense of comfort and connection.

The quilt will remain on display at The Quilt Crossing before being presented to the Goncalves family on May 9.