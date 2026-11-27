EMMETT, Idaho — A search for a missing dog turned into an unexpected encounter with suspected scammers for one Emmett woman.

Jody Craig says her dog, Baylee, ran away while staying with friends in Caldwell. After learning someone may have picked him up near the intersection of Highway 20/26 and Middleton Road, she turned to social media, hoping someone would recognize him.

But as Craig searched for Baylee, she says she began receiving messages from people claiming they had found him — and asking for money.

"We're offering a $500 reward and all you want is $60. Like, that seems a little strange," Craig said.

One person even sent her an image that appeared to show Baylee inside a cage.

Craig says she asked for a video to confirm it was her dog, but the person never provided one. Instead, she says they continued asking for money.

With questions about the image, Craig turned to artificial intelligence and a private investigator to help determine whether it had been manipulated.

"You want it to be your dog so bad and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, maybe that is him. Maybe I'm just not seeing it right,'" Craig said.

Boise Police Crime Prevention Supervisor Ed Fritz says scammers often take advantage of people during emotionally charged situations.

"So many scams play on fear, play on greed, play off love, play off so many things like that," Fritz said. "And so just understanding in those emotionally charged situations, people will approach us for that and try to exploit us."

Fritz says artificial intelligence is making it easier for scammers to create convincing messages, images and even voices.

He encourages people to be cautious about unexpected requests for money, especially through payment apps like Zelle, where recovering money can be difficult.

"If you are worried about a scam situation, you might be involved in a scam situation, call us up before you send that information," Fritz said.

After five days, Craig's search finally had a happy ending.

A neighbor spotted Baylee on a Ring camera about three and a half miles from where he ran away. The neighbor provided a photo and eventually contacted Craig.

When she arrived, she called Baylee's name, and he came running toward her.

"I got on the floor and called his name and he just came running to me crying," Craig said.

Now, with the holidays approaching, Fritz says it's a good time for families to talk about scams and how to recognize them.

"Now is a great time to have those conversations while they're available. So talk about it. Talk about those scams," Fritz said.

If you believe you've been targeted by a scam, police encourage you to contact your local law enforcement agency.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.