'There is momentum'; Senator Crapo on what Guam needs to do to receive compensation for downwinders

"Guam was exposed to nuclear fallout from 1946 to 62, and it was kept secret," said Robert Celestial, the President of the Pacific Association for Radiation Survivors.

While citizens on the mainland bore the effects of nuclear fallout from testing sites in Nevada, the people of Guam saw the same impacts from the tests done near the Marshall Islands.

Celestial continued, "We were inundated with ionizing radiation from 67 nuclear hydrogen bombs. a small island like ours, we have high rates of kidney diseases, kidney cancer, and every compensable disease they have on RECA, we have. So we have the science and evidence."

Celestial is an atomic veteran. He says while serving in the US Army, he served on the cleanup crew, scraping through the beaches of the Marshall Islands, clearing nuclear debris, putting him and several others in direct contact with the toxins.

"I was given a full medical retirement. I'm compensated," said Celestial.

But the people of Guam, who were unaware of the government testing, are not. So I reached out to Senator Mike Crapo, who has been spearheading this legislation for nearly two decades.

Senator Crapo explained, "Getting any kind of legislation through the United States Congress these days is really a haphazard process."

With so many different perspectives from different states, branches, and levels of government, Capo says that for Guam to move forward, they need to make allies.

"Not every state was impacted the most, or the same, so different states have different priorities. Guam is at a disadvantage because it is not a state; Guam does not have a congressman or senator, and so they need to rely on the downwinders in all 50 US states," said the senator.

Celestial shrugged, saying, "Our cancers are no different than their cancers, and the devastation it has on a lot of families here in Guam is similar to those in the States."

But with the win getting Idaho back into legislation after being axed from the compensation deal, Crapo believes it will boost the support to include Guam.

"I do think there is momentum that comes from seeing the unfairness of not having everyone who should be covered included," finished Crapo

Senator Crapo says it is now back to the drawing board to get Guam its very deserved share of compensation.