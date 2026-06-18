The 91st annual Emmett Cherry Festival kicks off

EMMETT, Idaho — The 91st annual Emmett Cherry Festival kicked off Wednesday, and features concerts, carnival rides and of course, cherries.

A tradition since the 1930s, the festival at Emmett City Park is free to enter and offers fun for the entire family.

The festival runs from June 17-20 and offers daily mainstage events, including performances from local dance groups, bands and more.

On Saturday, several event staples, including the Cherry Festival Parade, Cherry Pie Eating Contest, Cherry Festival Car Show, and Cherry Pit Spit, are on the docket.

Carnival rides will be operating from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. All-day carnival wristbands sell for $50 on-site.

Plus, Thursday through Saturday, the Valley of Plenty Quilters will be hosting a quilt show.

For transportation, there will be a shuttle bus running from Payette River Regional Technical Academy.

Parking map here:

The Emmett Cherry Festival

For more information, visit the Emmett Cherry Festival's website.