Potter Funeral Chapel hosts Emmett's first free monthly grief support group

EMMETT, Idaho — Potter Funeral Chapel is hosting Emmett's first free monthly grief support group, open to anyone who has lost a loved one.

"If you went somewhere else, but you are struggling, come and see us," Denise Denham said. "If you want a hug, we'll hug you. If you want a handshake, we'll shake your hand."

Denham is the business office manager at Potter Funeral Chapel. The idea for the grief support group came from conversations between Denham and funeral home owner Kip Buck.



"Personally, I've always felt bad that when I meet with the family, and we do the funeral, that's where it ends. And I, I have always felt like there needs to be something more to do," Buck said.

Buck and his wife bought Potter Funeral Chapel in December 2021. The group started in August as a collaboration between local hospice workers and the funeral home.

"It was kind of a joy to my heart to see these folks coming here and to see that it's something that they need, or that they, they wanted to do, and I didn't see one frowny face in here," Buck said.

"We don't have to compare grief. We get to have our own grief experience while sharing with others and knowing we're not alone," Liz Sansom said.

Sansom is a licensed master social worker and executive director at Ancora Health Services in Fruitland. She facilitates the group meetings and has 14 years of experience in hospice work.

"Even for my own losses, it's just been such a great thing for kind of confronting my own grief that I maybe have not, so it's been a wonderful thing," Lisa Claborn said.

Claborn is a transitional care coordinator for Horizon Home Health and Hospice in Emmett. Born and raised in the community, she says the group fills a long-standing need.

"I think historically we've had some support groups that really haven't taken off because we haven't had... that support to really, you know, have that commitment to serve our community that are dealing with grief," Claborn said.

Attendees range in age from their 20s to their 80s, all at different places in their grief journey. The meetings are held in a circle format from 4 to 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month, with participants able to sit outside the circle if they prefer.

Each month has a topic, with January focusing on "Spirituality and Grief."

"Even though it's just a specific topic each month, we can kind of expand on that topic and so you may come in with an idea of what you're gonna talk about or what you wanna address and then it can morph into something totally different and really delve deep into what's going on and I think around the holidays that's super important because I think grief is highlighted during the holidays, just naturally," Claborn said.

Buck acknowledges that holidays can be especially difficult for those grieving.

"Holidays can be an extremely difficult time," Buck said. "In fact, it's one of the more difficult times for people who just lost a loved one. All of those year markers, a birthday, an anniversary, or whatever it is, and Christmas, especially in the new year... in that first year, it's the hardest time for anybody that's lost their loved one."

For those who made it through the difficult holiday season, Denham offers encouragement.

"I have a 4-year-old grandson who, whenever he sees me, says, 'Grandma, you can do hard things,' and it is hard, and no one's gonna tell you it's not. Grief is hard, but coming and seeing... you, you did it. Come and see us. Let us help you," Denham said.

The group is open to anyone dealing with loss, regardless of whether they used hospice services or when their loss occurred.

The next meeting is Wednesday, Jan. 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Potter Funeral Chapel, located at 228 E Main St, Emmett, ID 83617.