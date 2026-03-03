EMMETT, Idaho — As Emmett prepares for changes coming with its downtown redevelopment, one local group is making sure women are connected and ready to grow alongside the city.

The Gem County Women's Business Network meets monthly at the Gem Lounge, bringing together women from across the county for networking, committee updates, prizes, and guest speakers with tools and advice for both professional and personal growth.

The group launched in August 2024 after months of planning by female board members of the Gem Community Economic Development Foundation.

WATCH | Learn more about the Gem County Women's Business Network—

Gem County Women's Business Network connects local women as Emmett prepares for downtown redevelopment

Tamara Walker, a member of the group and local business owner, said the energy around Emmett's future is building.

"There's a lot that we really want to have happening down here, and I'm really excited with what the economic development is working on," Walker said.

The foundation has been working toward a vision for Emmett that includes boosting local business and revitalizing downtown — efforts Idaho News 6 learned when speaking with the Gem Community Economic Development Foundation in November 2025.

"We're trying to make it so that Emmett is a place to stay, to shop, but also that it's a great place to come and visit," Walker said.

Ember Hines, committee chair for the network, said the group is open to all women — not just those who own businesses.

"We keep saying it's women in business, but we welcome all women to this," Hines said.

The monthly meetings also serve as a platform for sharing progress on Emmett's downtown redevelopment, a project board members say will create more opportunities for local businesses.

"Everybody always continues to get excited and wonder what the newest update is," Hines said.

That excitement extended to Monday night's guest speaker, Emmett attorney Lauren Degan, who said the community's approach to growth is something to embrace rather than fear.

"We're so fortunate that we have a committee that's dedicated to pursuing smart growth in our community, and I think that if anything, it's not something that we should be afraid of, but it's just going to give everyone else more opportunity to grow and expand their businesses," Degan said.

Degan said events like the Gem County Women's Business Network are an important part of building that future.

"I'm all about empowering women, so it's fun to get to come to events like this and be integrated in the community," Degan said.

Walker said the connections made through the group go beyond business.

"It broadens your world when you are connected to other people, other women. In the community doing different things, but we are all part of the same community," Tamara said.

The Gem County Women's Business Network meets every first Monday of the month at the Gem Lounge.

To learn more information about the group, you can check out their website or head to their Facebook page by clicking here.