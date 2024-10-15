Gem County Planning and Zoning set a rescheduled hearing date on proposed gravel pit

EMMETT, IDAHO — Gem County Planning and Zoning have set the date for their next hearing regarding the proposed gravel pit project for October 28th.



The hearing is now set to be on October 28th at 6 pm in the Emmett Middle School Auditorium.

A neighbor of the property is worried that the proposed project lies on a flood plane so it may be damaged.

A public meeting is planned to let Emmett residents raise concerns and ask questions about a proposed gravel pit on private property. I'm your Emmett neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, and it's a story I've been following for you. I talked with more neighbors who live near the proposed site to hear their concerns plus details from Gem County ahead of the upcoming hearing.

After rescheduling twice the Gem County Planning and Zoning Commission has a plan for the public to testify about a proposed gravel pit on this piece of private property.

A wildfire prompted the first cancellation in July. Then in August, the commission said too many people showed up to testify, flooding the hearing room and lobby of the Gem County Courthouse.

Now a hearing is set for October 28th at 6 pm in the auditorium at Emmett Middle School with people also able to join remotely via Zoom.

"I'll be there. I've come up with a lot of notes and things," said neighbor John Kienitz.

Kienitz is among neighbors outspoken against the project. The application is listed as mineral extraction but the landowners tell me it's plans for a pond and private home on their property.

Kienitz explained, "It's in a flood plane. There are different definitions of it. A flood plane or floodway. I don't think Mother Nature really cares what the engineer defines them as. But, in both '97 and '64, the property in question had a lot of water on it."

Kienitz shared footage of the flood in '97.

"Flooded almost all of our property and did a considerable amount of damage. It was over that road and berm and where those cows are at. It was all underwater. I just don't think that is a good place for residential dwellings," continued the rancher.

Kienitz worries when the excavation starts, the water being pumped out of the ground will have nowhere else to go but onto his property.

Kienitz added, "They are running full. If there is more water, either I have to put in a bigger pipe, or it's going to run over the top of it."

"Mother nature does what she wants to do. All the engineers in the world aren’t going to stop it," finished Kienitz.

The Gem County Planning and Zoning Department tells me if they get a big turnout and not everyone can testify at the October 28th meeting, they'll continue the conversation the following night at 6 pm.

