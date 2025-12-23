EMMETT, Idaho — Gem County commissioners have scheduled a new public hearing for the proposed Merrill’s Pit gravel project after determining the original approval process required further review.

Gem County commissioners pause decision on 393-acre Merrill's Pit gravel project

The decision follows an appeal filed by residents living near the proposed pit site, who say the project could impact their health, property values, and quality of life. Commissioners heard deliberation on the appeal during a recent meeting and voted to reopen the matter for additional public input.

Douglas Anderson and Pam Fike, Emmett residents, said they helped form the Southwest Gem Community Association to ensure neighbors could speak with a unified voice.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 Emmett neighbors chat with Emmett Neighborhood Reporter, Greenlee Clark, about the Gem County Commissioners' Monday afternoon decision.

“Well, that was the way to address it,” Anderson said. “As a unit, instead of 50 people talking, we put them together to do it as an association.”

Anderson described the appeal process as overwhelming.

“It’s been frightening actually, but it’s the process of trying to assemble some information for the planning and zoning or the board to consider for our position on what this will do, to not only our lives, but our properties and our neighbors,” he said.

Fike said the situation made her realize how little many residents understand about public participation.

“I think it brings forward the opportunity that each county does have a process, and I personally wasn't aware that we had the opportunity to be heard, and I think that's very important, that it is a process to go through, and have an opportunity to be heard and to possibly make changes to what's going on,” she said.

The appeal was filed more than a month ago and centered on whether the planning and zoning process adequately considered community concerns.

“Well, today was the deliberation of the appeal we filed, actually more than a month ago, for the county board to tell us what they thought of our appeal and the record that was produced for them to use to evaluate our questions and the questions of everybody else,” Anderson said.

Commissioners ultimately decided to schedule a new hearing.

“And we are very excited that we're getting a new hearing in front of the county board of commissioners and that hopefully it seems like they read our submissions, our letters, and heard our voices when we testified before the planning and zoning and that they're going to give us a new opportunity to hone in on the things that are most important and hopefully to be successful,” Fike said.

The hearing is scheduled for March 2nd and 3rd.

Anderson said many residents may not realize decisions are being made unless they actively monitor county agendas.

“Well, I think what the operative phrase for the people in the county is pay attention,” he said. “Things can happen. And all you have for information is a link on the county's website instead of getting a postcard or some other vehicle to let you know that things are happening.”

He added that gravel operations affect more than just nearby neighbors.

“And they can affect you even though you're not directly notified,” Anderson said. “For example, the traffic on the arterial roads in Gem County are an issue for anybody who lives here or has lived here for a while.”

Fike said the association hopes to involve residents countywide.

“Everybody needs gravel, right, but not when it's affecting other people's lives, so it would be nice to have the whole county involved,” she said.

Not all residents oppose the project. One Emmett resident, who asked not to be identified, said he attended the deliberation and remains in favor of the gravel pit.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 An Emmett neighbor anonymously talks with Emmett Neighborhood Reporter, Greenlee Clark, about why they are all for Merrill's Pit.

“Yeah, I'm still in favor of it,” he said.

After listening to deliberations, the supporter said many concerns stem from misunderstanding.

“A lot of it comes down to a lack of education,” he said.

He addressed health concerns raised during deliberation.

“One of the things they brought up was silicosis, and I actually asked one of the medical providers here about silicosis and have had they seen anything come through their clinic on silicosis, and she said in my 10 years, we have never seen one case of silicosis coming through,” he said.

He also discussed groundwater issues.

“This valley has historically been high water table. It has never been good farm ground because of the rocks,” he said.

The supporter said he was born and raised in Emmett and described how the valley has changed over time.

“This valley... it was known for its vast orchards of apples and cherries and apricots and peaches,” he said.

He said trade policies and development reshaped the area.

“And now orchard after orchard after orchard has been cut down and turned into residential properties,” he said.

He argued that construction materials are essential for continued growth.

“What does the foundation consist of? Concrete. What does the driveway consist of? Rock. What goes into rock? Aggregate,” he said.

The supporter said cooperation is essential moving forward.

“You know, we have to learn to work together,” he said.

Fike encouraged residents who have experienced impacts from gravel pits to attend the upcoming hearing.

“If you've been impacted by the gravel pit, whether it's a cracked windshield or you have some cases... dry eye syndrome or you have bronchitis or asthma, we want to hear from you,” she said.

“Our next hearing, which will be on March 2nd and 3rd, that gives us and you an opportunity to be heard. You can submit in writing what has happened to you. We want to hear from you. It's important. It matters, everybody. It matters," Fike added.