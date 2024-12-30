Following safety concerns, ITD says improvements are coming near Emmett High School

EMMETT, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) says new safety enhancements are being implemented near Emmett High School and the Payette River Regional Technical Academy along Highway 16 and Highway 52.

The changes come after ITD, and a committee of Emmett public officials started meeting this fall to discuss safety concerns after a 12-year-old boy was hit by a car while walking home from school, sending him to the ICU.

Two key improvements are being added along State Highway 16 and State Highway 52.

First, a new safety sign package which includes bright green school signage, and extending the 40 MPH speed zone to "create a safer corridor for school traffic," according to ITD.

ITD says this is a collaborative effort to address school traffic mobility and highway safety.

ITD, the City of Emmett, Emmett School Administrators, and local law enforcement are all involved in the partnership.

The new signage is being installed this week. Drivers are asked to watch carefully for ITD crews working along the highway.

