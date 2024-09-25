"It's a nightmare" - Intersection of Mill Road and Highway 52 continues to create safety concerns

EMMETT, IDAHO — The intersection of Mill Road on HWY 52 has seen several accidents over the year with the high speeds. However, now there is a 12-year-old boy recovering in the ICU after being hit coming home from school.



There have been over 25 accidents at this intersection since 2010.

To donate to the gofundme for the 12-year-old boy click here.

To see the interactive map that shows reported accidents click here.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Four afternoons each week, Emmett students head home from school. Many choose to walk or bike. But, for some students on the south side of town, that trek home involves crossing a busy highway. I'm your Emmett neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston here at Mill Road, where a recent accident is renewing calls for safer streets and lower speed limits.

"The idea of losing a student, nobody wants. The idea of losing my own child would be devastating," said Emmett School District Superintendent Craig Woods.

Coming down the hill into Emmett on Highway 16, speeds become slower and slower as you approach town. However, once you cross Washington Avenue, Highway 16 turns into Highway 52 and speeds escalate back to 55 miles per hour.

As cars accelerate, it becomes harder and harder for folks to turn onto the highway from small streets like Mill Road.

Local Dawn Ferdinand exclaimed, "It's a nightmare. It's difficult to get onto. You have to wait a long time. I have to come out here to go to town."

But, as hard as it is for drivers, pedestrians see much bigger risks.

"It's a horrible risk for children, people, or anybody," added Ferdinand.

Only two weeks ago, this risk became a reality for one 12-year-old boy.

Woods somberly recalled the accident saying, "The student lived on the south side of Mill Road, and had to cross the highway to get home. As he was crossing he was struck by a vehicle."

Woods explained that the child was taken to the ICU and put into a medical-induced coma, where he remains.

This is not the first time this intersection has caused safety concerns. An interactive map from ITD shows there have been over 25 accidents since 2010, one of them being deadly.

"Our buses will travel that intersection quite a bit," continued Woods.

Woods explained that not only are buses taking kids to and from school, but also to the Payette River Technical Academy which is down 16 towards the hill. He said that they allow juniors and seniors to make the drive but are worried as the off-campus location is right off a higher speed zone.

Woods asked, "How many accidents do we have to have? Now we have this accident. I've been at football games and have seen emergency lights at the intersection multiple times throughout the years."

Woods explained that local officials and the school district have reached out to ITD several times through the years to address the issues, so, I reached out for a statement.

ITD responded saying, “The Idaho Transportation Department does not yet have the details of this crash and has not received any formal requests for a signal or speed study at this intersection. However, as with all serious crashes, we will investigate and collaborate with the city and county. ITD remains committed to working with local partners and is always open to discussions that prioritize the safety of Idaho’s highways.”

Woods says he and several other local officials and members of the community have started a committee to figure out a plan.

"It's time. We need to figure this out. We are going to come together with a plan, to take to the Idaho Transportation Department, and say, “Here. Help us with this,” finished Woods.