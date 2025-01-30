Emmett School District closes all schools to prevent the spread of illness

EMMETT, Idaho — Due to surging illness numbers throughout the Emmett School District, administrators announced on Wednesday that all district schools will close tomorrow, January 30 2025. School will not resume until Monday, February 3. "This closure will allow for deep cleaning of all school buildings," said a Facebook post from the district.

We hope this additional cleaning and an extended weekend will help students and staff recover and reduce further spread of illness - Emmett School District



Emmett School District and other schools in the area have experienced high rates of Norovirus, RSV, influenza, COVID-19, and whooping cough. Local hospitals have also reported a rising number of strep throat cases among "school-aged children."

Emmett School District

In the past week, Emmett School District has reported a paltry 84% attendance rate due to illness.