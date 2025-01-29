Emmett schools down with sickness: Flu cases running rampant through students and staff

EMMETT, Idaho — Emmett schools are seeing a rising wave of influenza cases across the district, which may lead to the schools being canceled to prevent further spread. Idaho News 6 spoke with a doctor at Valor Health about what is going on and how neighbors can prevent infection.

Monday night, the Emmett School District put out an update saying that flu cases were on the rise across the district for students and staff, which has caused many to stay home. Currently, the district is reporting a paltry 84 percent attendance rate across their schools.

"I heard there were 120 kids out of the high school alone. So, definitely an increase," said Doctor of Nursing Practice, Jennifer King.

Dr. King says seeing an increase in cases this time of year is normal, but a surge at this level is only seen every few years.

Dr. King continued, "Most of the influenza— you will see the congestion, the runny nose, and probably a cough. In addition to that, you will also have a fever. sometimes nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea."

So, what can families do to protect themselves from being a part of this epidemic?

"Obviously handwashing. Good hygiene. If you have to sneeze, sneeze in your elbow. Not in your hand and touch a door knob. Disinfect the countertops, doorknobs, those kinds of things," explained the doctor.

Dr. King also said to stay away from sugary foods as they can lower immune systems.

She finished by saying, "Prevention is the number one key. If your child is at home with a fever, vomiting, or diarrhea, obviously leave them at home because now you are spreading that to the next kid."

Emmett School District says that depending on Wednesday's attendance, they will decide whether or not it makes sense to cancel school on Thursday.