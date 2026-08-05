EMMETT, Idaho — Emmett neighbors are beginning to explore whether a community aquatic center could one day become a reality in Gem County.

Tuesday night, neighbors packed into Kenneth J. Carberry Elementary School's cafeteria for an initial meeting organized by the newly formed Gem County Aquatic Center Advisory Board. The meeting was designed to bring neighbors, local leaders and community partners together to share ideas and discuss what could be possible.

Emmett neighbor, Lisa Cahoone, said the community reminded her of the small town she moved from — and that an aquatic center was part of what drew her here. She said her role right now is to provide guidance, help build leadership within the community and recruit as many volunteers as possible to move the effort forward.

She said the purpose of Tuesday's meeting was not to talk about funding or fundraisers.

WATCH: Emmett neighbors explore a possible community aquatic center for Gem County

Emmett neighbors explore a possible community aquatic center for Gem County

"It's not to figure out how are we going to get funded, how are we going to try to move this forward with some fundraisers. Let's just get the conversation going and see if we can get some other people in our community involved," Cahoone said.

She said the vision for the facility goes well beyond a pool. Emmett has a large elderly population, and Cahoone said the center could serve them through therapy, rehabilitation after surgery and low-impact movement in the water. She also envisions swimming lessons for children — particularly meaningful given that the Payette River runs right through town — along with showers, a track around the pool and aerobics classes.

"How about just some therapy and also some for just the movement in a pool versus outside on a gym for elderly? What about for the young kids, for the swimming?" Cahoone said.

She said an indoor facility would be especially valuable given Idaho's limited outdoor seasons.

"Can you imagine having an aquatic pool and if it is indoors in the winter — you can be out there on the track and getting exercise, be in the pool, getting some exercise, having aerobic classes, things where everybody can join and participate," Cahoone said.

Cahoone said the board has already begun building partnerships. Mayor Gordon Petrie is on board and has indicated that the school district may be able to donate property north of Butte View for the project. The recreation center has also expressed interest in partnering. She said the community itself is what will ultimately drive the project forward.

She noted that Emmett had a pool before — located where the tennis courts now stand — but that it fell into disrepair. She said the city originally maintained it but eventually handed it over to the recreation center, which also lacked the funds to keep it going.

"The city is ready, and it's growing, and I think the community is ready for it," Cahoone said.

She said Tuesday's meeting was just one step in a longer conversation — not a request for money or a commitment from the city.

"It's just a step in a conversation. It's not saying that this is what we're going to the city to do and asking for all this money. There are so many other avenues to go and to reach," Cahoone said.

"Let's make a movement and let's make this great for Emmett — for Gem County," Cahoone said.

Mayor Gordon Petrie attended the meeting to show his support — and said he is the most pro-pool public official in Emmett. But he was candid about the significant challenges that still need to be addressed before a project like this could move forward.

"We have a concept, we don't have a plan," Petrie said.

He said a comprehensive schematic plan could cost as much as $40,000 — money that is not currently in the city's budget. He said even a bargain-basement, open-air competition pool starts at a minimum of $5 million. He also pointed to the history of the last pool, which cost $160,000 to operate for four months while bringing in only $40,000 in revenue.

Petrie said the key question the community needs to answer is whether neighbors are willing to pay for it through taxes — potentially for up to 20 years.

"We just want to know how serious they are about having people pay taxes, cause that's what it's gonna take," Petrie said.

For more information on how to connect with the Gem County Aquatic Center Advisory Board, you can email gcacinitiative.com.