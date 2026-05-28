Downtown Emmett gets new sidewalks and parking as revitalization plan begins to take shape

EMMETT, Idaho — Downtown Emmett is seeing its first visible results from a long-term revitalization effort, with updated sidewalks and new angled parking now in place — and more on the way.

The Gem County Economic Development Foundation has been working to put its long-term plan into action since late 2025. Two sidewalks that were in significant need of repair have been fixed, including new curbing at one location. During work on the Washington Street sidewalk, the contractor also found a way to connect water lines to the trees along that stretch, ensuring they will have adequate water going forward.

On the south side of Main Street, angled parking has been restored, adding 18 new spaces for shoppers and visitors. Mayor Gordon Petrie said the change was driven by a simple reality — downtown is filling up.

Watch to learn more about downtown Emmett's updates and future plans.

Downtown Emmett revitalization brings new sidewalks and parking spaces

"We're running out of parking spots as Main Street starts filling up the businesses that were empty. We needed more places to park, and the only efficient way we could do that was to bring back the angle parking," Petrie said.

He added that the angled parking also serves a safety purpose, slowing traffic in the historic downtown area and providing a safer way for drivers and passengers to get in and out of vehicles.

Petrie said the goal of all of these improvements is to give Emmett residents a reason to stay local.

"What that means for the city of Emmett is that people for their recreation, for their dining, for their shopping, they're not going to have to go over the hill. They can stay home, save money on gas, if nothing else, and come on downtown."

"It'll be like the old days," Petrie said.

All of the work has been funded through two completed grants — a Gem Community grant and an AARP grant — with no property tax dollars involved. Petrie said completing these grants also positions the city to apply for additional funding.

"It's all been grant-funded. There's no ad valorem taxes involved in any of this," Petrie said.

On Friday, May 29, the Economic Development Foundation board will hold a formal grant dedication ceremony downtown, where members will gather in AARP shirts to mark the completion of both grants. The AARP grant funded the 4 new benches being installed downtown, while the two grants together covered the sidewalk repairs and new angled parking.

On Saturday, May 30, volunteers are invited to show up at 8 a.m. in downtown Emmett for a beautification work day. Two storefronts will receive fresh paint and a general facelift as part of the "One Building at a Time" initiative — an effort designed to build momentum and encourage other downtown property owners to spruce up their buildings for the summer and beyond. Anyone who wants to volunteer can meet at Blazer, where most of the group will be gathering.

The improvements are already making a difference for businesses on Main Street. Johnny Murphree has owned Gem County Motorsports on Main Street for 5 years, selling dirt bikes and supplies to the local off-road riding community. He said parking had been a real challenge, especially during busy downtown events.

"When there's something else going on downtown, there's no place to park. It's really tough when it's filled up for people to just walk in and check out the store," Murphree said.

He said the combination of cleaner sidewalks and the new diagonal parking has made the storefront more accessible and more inviting. Murphree parks motorcycles out front as a draw for the business, and said the added space now allows him to display bikes at an angle while still leaving room for pedestrians to pass comfortably.

"The diagonal parking has helped a lot with just people having access to be able to stop in."

"There's so much room now where we can put the bikes in on an angle, and people can still walk by and comfortably come to the store. It does feel a lot more user-friendly for our customers as well as for our business," Murphree said.

Murphree said the momentum building in downtown Emmett feels different from anything he has seen in his 5 years on Main Street.

"It seems like there's finally a turning of the tide here in Emmett where there's the people that are, I don't wanna say in charge, but the people that are doing the things around here and getting stuff done really have the best interest of the community and not just one landowner or one property owner or one mindset."

"In the last 3 years, there's been a big opening of the doors. We're starting to really release the handbrake on the flow of traffic and the type of growth here in town. It's kind of really a fresh thing for all of us," Murphree said.

Petrie said the revitalization effort extends well beyond sidewalks and parking. The city is also working on a safe river takeout for tubers, including a bus system to shuttle riders so they do not need two vehicles at two different locations. The city also recently incorporated more than 35 acres of land near the old mill that was donated to the Park Foundation, annexing it into the city this past Tuesday. Petrie said more details on plans for that land are forthcoming.

He said the energy behind all of these projects comes from a dedicated group of volunteers with a clear shared purpose.

"They're dedicated, and they have a single purpose, and that is to make Emmett a dynamic place that people want to come to, not just for a cruise night in a car show, not just for the Cherry Festival, but 24/7 every day of the week," Petrie said.

Petrie said he is grateful to see the work finally taking shape and credited the Economic Development Foundation team for making it happen.

"I'm just so thankful that it's finally happening and we have something to show for it."

For more information on Emmett's plans, click here.