EMMETT, Idaho — After months of meetings and discussion, a community committee studying the future of Emmett High School's iconic domes has recommended replacing the buildings with a new high school rather than continuing to renovate them.

The recommendation was presented to the Emmett School District Board of Trustees during the district's November board meeting. According to the district, the committee reviewed an independent engineering assessment of the domes before reaching its conclusion.

WATCH: Committee recommends replacing Emmett High School domes with new high school

What's next for Emmett's iconic high school domes?

The committee's formal recommendation states:

"The committee recommends the Board of Trustees begin the process of replacing the EHS dome(s) with a new high school, rather than renovating the dome(s), and that the new school is located on the current EHS campus, to reduce costs and continue use of existing fields and facilities where possible. The committee recommends the board have an outreach process that invites and engages the community moving forward."

The board accepted the recommendation and agreed to move forward with the process of pursuing a bond to replace the Emmett High School domes with a new facility.

The decision follows concerns highlighted in an engineering assessment, including structural cracks, moisture intrusion, foundation concerns, drainage issues and the long-term costs associated with maintaining the dome structures.

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Jason Miller, an Emmett neighbor who graduated from Emmett High School in 2010, said he has historically opposed previous proposals to build a new high school.

Miller said that history is what motivated him to join the committee.

"The committee started originally as looking at whether it was worth repairing the school or replacing the school, and so as somebody who has not been for replacing the school in the past, I thought it was important to go and truly look at the numbers and look at the math behind everything and just to see what I would do if it was my money that we're spending because at the end of the day we're all taxpayers, so it is my money that we're spending," Miller said.

According to Miller, committee members with differing viewpoints quickly reached a consensus after reviewing the information.

"The first meeting, it took about 2.5 to 3 hours probably for us to unanimously vote that it did not make sense financially to continue on with repairing this school," he said.

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Miller said the committee included people from both sides of the issue and that discussions were not always easy.

"There were a lot of different opinions in the room," he said. "There was probably even some yelling, some getting a little feisty with each other across the room, but for us to come out of the meeting and unanimously have decided that using our money to repair the school was just not a good expenditure."

He said the committee began with roughly 30 participants and continues to welcome community involvement.

"We want to ask no voters historically that have voted no for these things what it's going to take for them to think it's a good decision, not trying to convince them to come to our side, but trying to find out what their true beliefs are," he said.

Current Emmett High School seniors Molly Kauffman and Riley Richards also became involved in the process.

The pair said they initially attended committee meetings through a dual-credit government class requirement but continued participating because they felt students should be part of the conversation.

"And then Molly and I got just kind of like, oh, this is really interesting and something that really impacts us or impacts the future," Richards said. "We want to be part of this."

Kauffman said students can provide a perspective many adults no longer have.

"Many of the adults that live here grew up here, maybe attended the domes," Kaufmann said. "But it's one thing to have attended the domes 20-30 years ago versus to attend them now."

The students described the experience of attending school inside the domes as unique.

"Whenever I go to different camps or going out of state or somewhere else, like, 'Oh, where are you from? Emmett,'" Richards said. "'Where's that?' And I tell them like, yeah, my school is a dome, and they don't believe me. I have to pull up pictures, and they're like, 'Are you serious?' Yeah, and it's a statement piece."

"Whether that's a good thing or a bad thing, it's a pretty unique experience going here, I will say," Kauffman added.

She also pointed to some of the challenges students face inside the building.

"It's one thing to say that you don't see the sun for eight hours a day, and it's another thing to experience that for like a full school year straight," Kaufmann said.

Kauffman said navigating the building can still be difficult after four years.

"I will say coming here as a freshman is very intimidating just because you get turned around in the halls, and I still get lost," she said.

Kauffman added that some concerns go beyond the unusual design.

"There are some things that we think should be fixed by now but haven't been fixed," she said.

The two seniors cited concerns about water intrusion, mold, and aging infrastructure.

"The patchwork is failing, the water in the walls, the mold, that sort of stuff," they said. "There's general classroom updates. This building is, gosh, it's 40-some years old, I think, and there are some things that are definitely overdue to be updated, but that just has not happened yet."

Richards said visible signs of deterioration can be concerning.

"There's one class where I sit, there's a giant crack right next to the wall, and as I think through the years that they develop a gauge to measure the crack, and it's gotten higher and higher up the wall every year," she said.

The students also raised concerns about safety and emergency preparedness.

"Other things that are scary are talking about the safety of it. Is it up to fire code when it comes to drills, lockdowns, that sort of stuff, talking about the safety of our children," Kauffman said.

Despite their concerns, both students said they appreciate their teachers and the education they have received at Emmett High School.

"I say that with absolutely no discontent towards our teachers. They're wonderful teachers," Kaufmann said. "I'm so happy that I even get the chance to go here. They do the best that they've got."

Even though both students expect to graduate before any new school could be built, they said they remain involved because of future generations of students.

"I want them to have a better education than what I've gotten," Richards said.

Richards said she frequently volunteers at local elementary schools and thinks about the students who will eventually attend Emmett High School.

Kauffman said she believes investing in schools is ultimately about investing in students.

"People who say that the schools aren't worth investing in are essentially telling our kids that they're not worth caring for," she said.

As discussions continue, Miller said the focus is now shifting toward what a future school could look like and what residents would support.

"The questions currently are not whether a new school gets built or not," he said. "It's what that new school looks like."

He encouraged community members to learn about the proposal and participate in future discussions.

Miller said committee members are continuing to gather feedback and are not looking to rush the process.

"We want to get it on the ballot," he said. "We're not sure what's going to happen there. We don't want to rush it. We want to make sure that we get this right."

The community committee continues to meet every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Butte View Elementary. Neighbors are encouraged to attend, ask questions and provide feedback as discussions about the future of Emmett High School continue.