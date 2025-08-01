Beyond Jaialdi: Emmett's deep Basque roots date back to Salt Mill workers

EMMETT, Idaho — While Basque culture takes center stage this week in downtown Boise for the Jaialdi festival, Basque roots run deep in Gem County as well.

The Basque influence in Emmett dates back to the late 1920s when immigrants were drawn to work at the Emmett Salt Mill.

Steve Beitia, whose family has been deeply involved in Emmett's Basque culture since that time, remembers how the cultural celebrations evolved.

"The culture really came along later, in the 60s, when we started the Basque dances and those kinds of things," Beitia said. "It was something that we took a lot of pride in."

Watch to learn more about Emmett's Basque roots:

Emmett's deep Basque roots celebrated as Jaialdi festival continues in Boise

Beitia's father, John Beitia, was among those who started working at the Emmett Salt Mill in the late 1920s. As generations passed, small Basque gatherings grew into significant community events.

"It started out small, but at the end it was gigantic, and it made lots of money," Beitia said.

These events were more than just celebrations — they created a tight-knit and supportive community that helped Beitia heal after his father's death. When he tried to refuse their help, he quickly learned a valuable lesson about Basque determination.

"Don't argue with the Basque," Beitia said. "I finally just said fine. We'll take it."

Although the large Basque celebrations in Gem County have diminished over the years, the community connections remain strong.

Patty Miller, executive director at the Basque Museum in Boise, explains the historical significance of the mill to Emmett's Basque community.

"The mill is what brought them and so many Basque families went into Emmett because of that mill," Miller said.

Miller highlights how the Basque community became an integral part of Emmett, supporting numerous charity events and strengthening community bonds through their cultural traditions.

"Emmett actually had the first organized Basque dance group in the state of Idaho… the Emmett Basque dancers," Miller said.

Those interested in learning more about this rich cultural heritage can visit the Basque Museum's resident exhibit in Boise.

Despite the passage of time, the sense of community remains strong among those with Basque heritage.

"We have a lot of friends that are Basque even from Boise and you just... basques are just great people," Beitia said.

The Jaialdi festival, celebrating Basque culture and heritage, continues through Sunday, Aug. 3, in Boise.