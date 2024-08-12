Watch Now
Benefit concert in Emmett supports Paddock Fire efforts

EMMETT, Idaho — The Paddock Fire has scorched over 185,000 acres north of Emmett, now a benefit concert is being held to support containment efforts on the fire.

The Paddock Fire benefit concert is set to kick off at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, August 13 at the Emmett City Park.

Residents are invited to enjoy music from Nick Davis and The Timberbutte Boys, make sure to bring a chair or blanket to the show.

