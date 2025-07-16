WATCH: Father recounts the initial moments after a bullet went through the windshield on I-84

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — A Nampa father is speaking out after a stray bullet went through their windshield while driving down I-84 for a family road trip over the weekend.

Related: Child injured by stray bullet while riding in car on I-84 in Elmore County

"I turned around, saw my wife with, you know, the blood down her arm. Looked at my daughter who was in the back seat, in a car seat in the middle, and she has her hand on her head. And she's got blood dripping down on her hand," said Ryan Knox.

Watch as Ryan Knox recounts the moments after the bullet went through the windshield: