Toddler injured by stray bullet while riding in car on I-84 in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — A toddler suffered minor injuries Saturday after being struck by a stray bullet while in the backseat of a car on Interstate 84 in Elmore County.

Emergency crews responded to milepost 114 just before 2 p.m. to a report of an object penetrating a windshield and injuring a toddler. Upon arrival, crews determined the damage was caused by a bullet.

Officials said the bullet came through the front windshield and grazed the child in the back seat. The toddler was transported to St. Luke's Boise with minor injuries.

Investigators determined the stray bullet came from a nearby individual who was target shooting in the area.

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office has filed charges against the person responsible. Authorities said they will not release the identity of anyone involved at this time.

Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead is reminding recreational shooters to always shoot in a safe direction and know their backdrop, adding that the "incident could have ended much worse due to negligence."