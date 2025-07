ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management responded to the Tindall Fire on Tuesday, which has since reached over 1,500 acres near the Mountain Home Air Force Base.

Officials say containment is expected by 6 p.m. Wednesday night, with control expected by Thursday at 8 p.m.

For more information, contact the Boise District BLM Fire Information Line at 208-384-3378.