Officials anticipate Highway 167 to reopen in two weeks following air show crash

MOUNTAIN HOME — Officials with the U.S. Navy anticipate Highway 167 will be open within two weeks, as crews continue clean-up efforts following the Mountain Home Gunfighter Skies Air Show crash on May 17.

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Following the air crash, portions of Highway 167 were closed for public safety and response crew access, the U.S. Navy said in a press release.

Since then, crews have worked to safely complete aircraft wreckage removal from the roadway and the surrounding area.

The Navy reports the clean-up effort is nearly finished after getting approval from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality for the repaving of the highway. Pending contractor scheduling, the highway should open within two weeks, the Navy said.