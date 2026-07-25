Fire crews contain 1,500-acre Beck Fire in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — Fire crews have successfully contained the Beck Fire, which sparked Friday afternoon in Elmore County and has burned an estimated 1,500 acres, a spokesperson with the U.S. Wildland Fire Service said.

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office told Idaho News 6 that residents in the area west of Oasis and W Tilli Road were told to prepare to evacuate on Friday night. ECSO officials say this order has since been lifted.

The USWFS confirms the blaze was contained at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A spokesperson with the USWFS says the fire is estimated to be controlled by 6 p.m. today.