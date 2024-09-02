BLM responding to multiple lightning caused fires

UPDATE (as of 1:45 p.m., Sept. 2): An additional 25-acre fire, the Big Flat Fire, was started 25 miles northeast of Weiser. Two BLM engines are on scene, but there is no estimated containment or control time.

The Bureau of Land Management is responding to multiple lightning caused fires that broke out in southern Idaho on Sunday, Sept. 2.

The "MM60 HWY51" Fire is located 10 miles southeast of Bruneau and is estimated to be roughly 10 acres. Two BLM engines are on scene and the fire is expected to be contained by 1 p.m. on Sunday, but has no estimated control time.

BLM Idaho Fire

The Syrup Fire, located roughly 10 miles northwest of Mountain Home, has reached over 2,000 acres. Four BLM engines, two forest service engines, two single engine air tankers, one water tender, and a dozer are all on scene. The fire is expected to be contained by 10 p.m. on Monday with an estimated control date of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The Lover Fire is located 6 miles east of Bruneau and has spread to over 200 acres. Three BLM engines and one dozer are on scene. The fire has no expected containment or control time.

The Mineral Fire, located approximately 20 miles northwest of Weiser, is estimated at 1,000 acres. Crews are on scene working on knocking down fire spread, but there is no estimated containment or control time.