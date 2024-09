HAILEY, Idaho — A new wildfire started on Monday is prompting evacuations in Hailey.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office issuing a 'GO NOW' order for all properties Rock Creek Road and west.

That includes Rancho Cielo Road, and Red Elephant Gulch Road.

The Glendale Fire started around 1:15 p.m. Monday, according to the BLM's Idaho Fire Information page.

William Brassil The Glendale Fire as seen from Hailey, Idaho. Photo: William Brassil

The Bureau of Land Management currently estimates the fire to be 550 acres in size.