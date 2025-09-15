Airman killed in motorcycle crash in Elmore County

PINE, Idaho — A 25-year-old airman is dead following a motorcycle crash near Pine on Sunday.

Idaho State Police say she lost control in a curve near milepost 13 and was separated from the motorcycle. She died at the scene, according to police.

The Mountain Home Air Force Base says she was assigned to the 366th Fighter Wing, and additional information will be shared once her family has been notified.

Idaho State Police are investigating the crash.