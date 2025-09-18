366th Fighter Wing identifies airman killed in motorcycle crash near Pine

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — The 366th Fighter Wing, based at the Mountain Home Air Force Base, has identified Senior Airman Kyra Badrian as the airman killed in a motorcycle crash near Pine over the weekend.

The Fighter Wing says 25-year-old Badrian was from Silver Spring, Maryland. She was assigned to the 366th Health Care Operations Squadron.

“Our Gunfighters mourn the loss of a fellow Airman, teammate and friend,” said Col. Roderick James, commander of the 366th Fighter Wing in a press release. “Kyra was doing the right thing, she was enjoying the Idaho outdoors, and spending time with her wingmen. We will support her family, friends, and our entire Gunfighter family during this difficult time."

Police say Badrian crashed when she lost control in a curve. The Fighter Wing says two other airmen tried to save her, but she was later declared dead by emergency responders.

Idaho State Police are investigating the crash.

