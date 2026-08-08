Wildfire along Highway 20 in Elmore County grows to 4,900 acres

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — US-20/26 between Reservoir Road and the Pine Featherville turnoff has been reopened after shutting down for several hours due to a wildfire that sparked Friday afternoon.

Elmore County Dispatch issued an alert at 3 p.m. Saturday, warning that the fire is spreading towards US-20 again. The alert says that fire crews and Elmore County deputies are actively fighting the fire, and asks the public to "stay vigilant". A Level 1 "Ready" evacuation is in place for the area of Hill City and Old Hwy 68.

The U.S. Wildland Fire Service said crews first responded to the blaze reported near mile marker 115 at 2:59 p.m. Friday.

As of 5:00 p.m. Saturday, the fire has grown to 4,936 acres, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.

Fire officials say that on Friday, resources were working east-southeast of the fire to identify opportunities to prepare Bennett Mountain Road as a potential control line.

In an emergency alert issued Friday evening, residents within a 5-mile radius of Bennett Mountain Road were told to evacuate.

On Saturday morning, officials said that crews are continuing to make progress and strengthen containment lines on the north side of the fire. USWFS says the southern side remains "more challenging" as crews work to identify opportunities to connect lines, improving containment.

The Elmore County Sheriff told Idaho News 6 that a vehicle fire sparked the blaze.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area while crews respond.

This is a developing story. Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates.