EAGLE ISLAND STATE PARK: Main Entrance closes Monday, January 8th

EAGLE, Idaho — The main entrance to Eagle Island State Park will temporarily close starting Monday, January 8th.

The closure will allow construction crews to continue work on a new campground and other park improvements.

Instead of using the main entrance off SH-44/State Street, guests can access the park through the original entrance off Hatchery Rd.

The detour is expected to last through most of February.

Another temporary closure is slated for the fall.

The project is part of the $13 million Eagle Island Master Plan which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Upgrades include a new 50-space RV campground with services, as well as a new sanitary sewer connection for the park and a new main water supply.

The park is often a popular place during the winter thanks to the Gateway Parks tubing hill.

As we recently reported, some neighbors have expressed concerns about traffic at Hatchery Rd. and Linder Rd.