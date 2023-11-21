The tree has arrived!

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department along with Boise police and the department of lands help move a 50-foot Christmas tree to the front of the capital on Monday.



The blue spruce weighs approximately 4000 pounds

The tree needed an 80-ton, 80-foot crane to get it from behind the capital where it was growing to the front

A tree lighting ceremony will be held in front of the capital on November 30

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Tis the season, I'm your neighborhood reporter Isaiah Sharp in downtown Boise right in front of the capitol building as they are gearing up for the holidays, I give you a look at what it takes to move a 50-foot Christmas tree.

“As far as my job goes and working for the department of administration this is the best because this is what kind of starts of, I think the holiday season,” said Kim Rau of the Department of Administration.

With Christmas just around the corner, the governor's office is getting into the holiday spirit in partnership with the Idaho Transportation Department and the Boise Police Department in moving a 4000-pound, 50-foot blue spruce from behind the capital building to the front. An 80-ton 80-foot crane assists in the move, the process taking just over two hours and setting the stage for the holidays.

“It’s really nice now to see this year coming to an end and we are moving into the holiday season. Finishing it out with the season of laughter and love and light, and I'm just excited because now it seems like everything in Boise will be decorated after this tree goes up,” said Rua.

And if you think the tree looks beautiful now, Governor Brad Little and the first lady are inviting all Idahoans for a tree lighting ceremony on November 30. There will be free cookies and hot chocolate as the Capitol is ringing in the holiday season.

In downtown Boise, I'm your neighborhood reporter Isaiah Sharp Idaho News 6.

