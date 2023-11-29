New mural memorializes Boise teen who died this Summer

BOISE, Idaho — This Summer, the Boise community was struck when 16-year-old Boise High Student Jadin Zurawski died after being hit by a truck while skateboarding. Now, a mural on 16th Street and Washington Street in the North End memorializes the life that was lost too soon that day in August.



The muralists told Idaho News 6 that the painting will stay up as long as the building owner approves of it.

The mural is across the street from another memorial that has stood since the accident.

"This is his dog right here. His name is Xagu," said Hawk Sahlein.

Sahlein is a part of the art collective Sector Seventeen. They painted the mural that now sits on 16th and Washington in the North End of Boise.

Hawk walked me through the mural on Tuesday.

"His nickname was bird so we wanted to put this swallow in here," Sahlein told Idaho News 6.

Sahlein is referring to Jadin Zurawski. If that name, or his face, are familiar to you it's because of the tragedy that happened this Summer.

While Jadin was skateboarding to his orientation at Boise High, he was hit by a truck. The sixteen year old died from the accident.

Jadin's story, drawing similarities to the artist behind the dedication. Hawk, also a Boise High grad and fellow skater.

"Colin and I grew up skateboarding all over downtown and listening to hip-hop music and that's kind of the culture that got us into painting in the first place," Sahlein said.

Sahlein told me everything on the mural symbolizes things Jadin loved.

Jadin's big smile is front and center illuminating the wall. The top left is the rapper M-F Doom's iconic mask, a nod to Jadin's love of hip-hop. On the bottom left, a Lauburu, a prominent basque symbol reflecting Jadin's culture.

And of course, a skateboard

"Seeing him being into all these subcultures that we also grew up involved in was really a good connection there," Sahlein said.

This memorial at the crosswalk, standing since the accident happened, is a place to gather, bring gifts, and grieve.

"I think art and murals in general are definitely a visual way to connect with your grief," Sahlein said. "Seeing something positive or seeing something that helps you reflect through a process, art's a good way to spark those ideas."

