Skating Community Impacted by Tragic Accident

BOISE, ID — Last Thursday morning, 16 year old Jadin Zurawski was hit by a truck while skateboarding to Boise high school for orientation. Since the accident, a GoFundMe in honor of the teen has raised over $30,000 to help cover funeral expenses.

Many residents in the community are at a loss for words after the horrific accident. That same silence is felt at Rhoades Park where Jadin, like many others, spent time with his board.

Hugh Bishop is another teen who spends plenty of time at Rhoades. He recalls many positive memories from when he actually worked with Zurawski.

Bishop explained, “He was awesome. Like he was always such a really nice guy. He was like always a light to be around… even if you didn't know him, it's just like a trip to have a kid die around your age, it's almost as if you can't die right now.”

Bishop went on, solemnly saying,”He had just an incredible laugh. I would always talk to him about music or clothing.”

Bishop like many others in the Boise community wants to make sure that people are safe. “Look both ways. Roads are dangerous. Really acknowledge that.”

If you want to support the family affected by this accident, you can donate at the GoFundMe.

