Idaho Steelheads have a pair of special promotions to end this homestand

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Steelheads have gotten off to another fast start as they sit in first place after starting the season 14-2. Last year the Steelheads made it all the way to the Kelly Cup Championship.

"Making it all the way to the final and coming up just short we wanted to make sure there was no emotional hangover," said Colten Kehler, who is one of several players back for another season. "We have done a good job of bring the energy and the jam so far this year."

The Steelheads got off to a quick start on Wednesday opening the scoring with two goals. However, Newfoundland rattled off three unanswered and although the Steelheads tied it up with 1:13 to play, they ended up losing in a shootout.

"We took the foot off the the gas for the last five to ten minutes of the first period," said Kehler. "After that it was a seesaw battle, they are a good team and obviously we don’t see them too often."

The Steelheads will host Newfoundland on Friday and Saturday night and these games will also be military appreciation night and the first jersey auction sale of the year.

Fans will have a chance tobid on autographed game jerseys worn by their favorite players, the bidding starts on Friday and ends at noon on Sunday. So far this promotion has raised more than $600,000 for St. Luke's.

"All the jerseys are pretty sharp and most importantly the money goes to a great cause," said Cam McGuire, the Steelheads play-by-play announcer. "You see a bunch of different ones from years past around the arena and we are looking forward to seeing the military ones debut on Friday night."

Saturday night will also feature the annual Teddy Bear Toss as fans are encouraged to bring stuffed animals to throw on the ice during intermission. This will benefit the Marines Toys for Tots program here in the Treasure Valley.

"Last year there was over 9,000 stuffed animals collected," said McGuire. "So we are going to try and hit the 10,000 mark, it's another great cause and a good way to kick start the holiday season."

The puck drops at 7:10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night as the Idaho Steelheads look to get back to their winning ways in front of their rowdy fans at Idaho Central Arena.